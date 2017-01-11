Report: Antarctica Larsen C Ice Is Melting ; Great Threats To Human.

A section of ice near the coast of West Antarctica is viewed from a window of a NASA Operation IceBridge airplane on October 31, 2016 in-flight over Antarctica.(Photo : Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

A disturbing finding crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in the Antarctic Peninsula had dramatically accelerated its spread. This is increasing 11 miles in length in the space of a month.

According to The Washington Post, the floating ice shelf is nearly as big as Scotland and the fourth largest of its kind in Antarctica is poised to break off over 10 percent of its total area.

The scientists are fall uncertainty in the science world about what would happen next. The researchers project report MIDAS suggested that not only would a loss of Larsen C change the map on the earth itself; as a result, 4 inches of global sea level will rise.

The project MIDAS has reported that it presents a considerable risk to the stability of the Larsen C Ice Shelf. Antarctica has lost ice shelves before, but this is the enormous size and "presents a considerable risk to the Larsen C Ice Shelf".

However, the Larsen A that was collapsed in 1995. But the recent happening Larsen C could be a part of a border pattern for ice shelves both globally and on the Antarctic Peninsula. Larsen B, located just north of C on the other side of the peninsular which is collapsed dramatically in 2002.

The Larsen C ice shelf is apparently in news for a very long time. And whether the pending loss o its enormous iceberg would ignite a fast retreat. The recent disturbing message will bring down to a size smaller than anything humans have observed before.

The scientist document suggested that Larsen C is changing in a way suggestive of a weakening due to climate change. The recent flow rate at the northern sector of Larsen C has sped up.

Meanwhile, the scientists warned that the remaining ice shelf will have a concave shape, just as Larsen A and B did before they collapsed.

