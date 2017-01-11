After Donald Trump, Meryl Streep Gets Slammed By UFC President Dana White, Says Actress’s Comment On MMA Is “Stupid”

Meryl Streep is receiving backlash left and right after her recent Golden Globe speech. After Donald Trump called her "overrated", UFC president Dana White called her comment "stupid".

According to BBC, Meryl Streep's comment that Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is "not art" is now being criticized by many. While she was dissing President-elect Donald Trump, the actress commented about how diverse Hollywood is.

"If we kick [foreigners] out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts - which are not the arts," BBC quoted Streep saying at the Golden Globes.

Following this UFC President Dana White said that Streep's comment that Mixed Martial Arts or MMA is not art is "stupid". Dana said that MMA is indeed an art.

He further stated that men and women who partake in MMA are really talented. They work really hard and train their whole lives to be where they are now in their career. It's stupid to comment something like that about these people.

As per Celebuzz, Dana called Streep "uppity, 80-year-old lady" and said that MMA is not for everyone and he doesn't expect many people to be love and understand mixed martial arts. The UFC president, however, unlike Donald Trump did not criticize Meryl Streep's acting ability. He agrees that the she is a very talented actress.

Other major MMA representatives have also reacted on Meryl Streep's comments. Scott Coker, Bellator MMA president, has invited the actress to a MMA competition.

Coker tweeted he is fan of Meryl Streep's work but he is also a lifelong martial artist. Sharing the sentiments of Dana White, he praised all those people who spend their life developing and training for martial arts.

Coker then invited Streep at the LA Forum on January 21 to make her see that Mixed Martial Arts is truly artistic. After being slammed by Streep Donald Trump stated that the actress is a Hillary lover. He tweeted that the Meryl Streep is "overrated".