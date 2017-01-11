Peter Hines Confirms Bethesda Not Releasing Remasters Anymore; Here’s Why

Bethesda has been releasing remastered versions of their games, particularly from their "Elder Scrolls" franchise. The most recent remaster, "Skyrim Special Edition" looks to be the last one as the gaming developer revealed that they have new things in store that fans should look out for.

Peter Hines Confirms Bethesda's New Plans

In an interview, Bethesda's Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations says that the gaming company won't be releasing remasters of "Elder Scrolls" anymore anytime soon. Hines says that the latest remastered game they released was intended as an experiment for Bethesda to test out the performance of the engine they used in "Skyrim" when on more advanced gaming consoles. Additionally, Bethesda used their findings for the development of "Fallout 4," Games Radar notes.

This means that those who are expecting remasters of the older "Elder Scrolls" game shouldn't hold out on their hopes as Bethesda means to move forward with their new plans.

Bethesda's New Plans

Hines says that Bethesda is ready to move forward with new games as they have succeeded in their experimentation with the remasters. He adds that Bethesda will be investing their efforts on "something new."

Although Hines did not specifically say what kind of game they will be doing next, their approach with developing games is for their developers to come up with a great idea and gather others who they think are fit for the project while Bethesda takes the reins in marketing it.

In other news, Tech Times notes that that the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of the "Skyrim Special Edition" has been updated with a patch for bugs, gameplay fixes which includes the Slow Time ability and support for 144 Hz displays.

Are you disappointed that older "Elder Scrolls" games won't be getting remastered by Bethesda? Tell us what you think Bethesda's next move will be with regards to their game lineup in the comments below.