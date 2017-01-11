'For Honor' Closed Beta News: Ubisoft Holding Multiplayer Beta January 26-29 [DETAILS]

"For Honor" will be having its closed multiplayer beta this month for four days starting on January 26 and ending on January 29. The beta is available for the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. Those who would like to join the beta will need to register to have access to the Ubisoft game.

"For Honor" Closed Beta Details

There are no specific time on when the "For Honor" closed beta will begin, but those who would like to sign up will need to go to the game's website to enter their details. According to the page, limited number of players will be granted access to the game where they can choose to fight for the side of the Samurais, Knights or Vikings.

Advertisement

Those who are picked to play the "For Honor" beta will play in the "War of the Factions." In this special condition, lucky gamers will battle out with each other in order to win rewards and badges befitting their status in the game. They will also be able to retain all the rewards, items and weapons they have garnered in the beta when the game officially launches next month. Additionally, Ubisoft has announced that there will be exclusive items and weapons for closed beta players coming soon.



"For Honor" Release Date and News

GameSpot reports that "For Honor" will be officially released on February 14, 2017. With the standard edition, the game will have an Apollyon Collector's edition priced at $220 which will include a 14-inch statue of the warlord. The GameStop exclusive bundle will also include a Gold edition of the game, a limited edition lithograph and a note that details the origins of Apollyon. The special edition is only available for the PS4 and Xbox One.

Will you be signing up for the closed multiplayer beta of "For Honor" later this month? Tell us what you are most excited about in the comment section below.