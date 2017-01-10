‘Gotham City Sirens’ Movie Cast & News: Anne Hathaway Loves to Play Catwoman [RUMORS]

The news of "Gotham City Sirens" coming to life brought great joy to the fans of the comics and the internet. The announcement was made shortly after "Suicide Squad" was released in August last year. It was reported that Margot Robbie and her Harley Quinn character will be in the movie with David Ayer as the director. The roles for Poison Ivy and Catwoman are being deliberated but it seems Anne Hathaway is more than glad to play the role.

Anne Hathaway Likes Her Role Catwoman Role

Anne Hathaway starred as Selina Kyle or Catwoman in the 2012 movie "The Dark Knight Rises" opposite Christian Bale as Batman. She has been reported to be saying that she has enjoyed her role and wouldn't mind getting into the role again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway was quoted to be saying last September that she loves and enjoyed her Catwoman character and the DC Universe and would like to play her again. The outlet adds that Hathaway's age difference with Robbie could bring something interesting to the "Gotham City Sirens" movie if she is ever cast because her Catwoman could be older the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Catwoman Candidates for "Gotham City Sirens"

With "Gotham City Sirens" in the works, potential candidates for the other two major Sirens are being scouted. Fans have vocalized their bets for the role of Selina Kyle also known as "the Cat." Some of the most popular actress being hoped for the role according to Screen Rant include actresses Olivia Wilde, Emily Blunt, Rachel Weisz, Eva Green, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ruby Rose.

It has been reported that the movie production will probably start in the summer this year. It is not known if the "Gotham City Sirens" will follow the story in the comics written by Paul Dini.

Who do you think should play Catwoman in the upcoming "Gotham City Sirens" movie? Tell us your candidates in the comment section below.