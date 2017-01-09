'Black Water' Movie News & Update: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren Teams Up As Allies In New Action Film

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren are two of the most well-known figures in action movies. The two have shared various movies together but it seems that they are on the opposite sides. However, this time the two will work together in a new action movie called "Black Water" as allies.

"Black Water" Movie News, Updates, Details

According to Cinema Blend, the "Black Water" movie will be played by Van Damme as an undercover operative that has been trapped in a submarine inside a CIA site. Lundgren's role in the movie but it is likely that he will be somewhere near the water to retrieve Van Damme's character from potential danger.

The executive producers of "Black Water" will be Jason Cherubini and Alexander Ferguson and will be produced by Tyler Konney and Richard Switzer for Dawn's Light Media. It is written by Chad Law, however, the movie has not found its director yet.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren as On Screen Allies

Any action movie fan will be delighted to know that Van Damme and Lundgren are finally doing a movie together as allies. It has been noted that the pair have worked in previous action movies as on screen enemies including "Universal Soldier," "Universal Soldier: Regeneration" and the "Expendables 2."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that "Black Water 2" is the first movie where Van Damme and Lundgren will team up together in a project as partners in an action film. The two are still very active on the film scene with Lundgren playing in the "Expendables" franchise and Van Damme on the "Jean-Claude Van Johnson" on Amazon.

What do you think of the team up between Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren in the upcoming "Black Water" action film? Tell us what you think in the comments below.