Fifth Harmony Is Officially Now A Foursome: Ally, Normani, Dina and Lauren Poses in Photo Without Camila

(L-R) Camilla Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Several controversies arose when Camila Cabello abruptly left Fifth Harmony sometime last December. Recently, the group's official Twitter account released a photo of the four remaining girls - Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei.

Camila Cabello Officially Out of Fifth Harmony Group

The photo of the four remaining girls was only simply captioned "Twenty Seventeen." It also marks the first photo of the year and the first official picture of the group minus Camila Cabello. The women are decked in red outfits on a similar colored background.

Fifth Harmony, Fourth Harmony?

Cabello's departure from the group was only known last December 19 when the group released a statement staying that Camila informed them through her representative that she was leaving Fifth Harmony, US Magazine reports. Many fans and followers were shocked and dismayed at the news and the abrupt departure of Cabello. The remaining Fifth Harmony group members also stated that Cabello did not inform them ahead of time that she was leaving the group.

However, Cabello also issued a statement saying that the allegations against her and her alleged brief departure were not "true." She defended herself by saying that the girls knew of her plans to go solo in 2017. Entertainment Weekly adds that the girls knew of her plans during their tour. She added that she did not intend her departure to cause that much uproar with the group and their fans.

The Fifth Harmony's latest group photo confirmed that the remaining girls are working at a new album to be released this year.

What do you think of Fifth Harmony only having five members? Do you think the group will change their name to better fit with their foursome ensemble? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

