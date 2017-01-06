Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia to Allegedly Become Official Disney Princess: How 'Star Wars' Franchise Will Continue

When Carrie Fisher passed away late last December, the entire "Star Wars" fandom grieved as the late actress was known for the iconic role of Princess Leia in the franchise. Fans have come up with several creative ways to grieve for Fisher and this includes hosting a petition to turn her character into an official Disney princess.

Fan Petitions for Princess Leia to Become Official Disney Princess

A fan named Cody Christensen formed a petition for Fisher's Princess Leia character to become an official Disney Princess. Time reports that the petition posted on Change.org which addresses Disney's CEO states that Fisher will be immortally remembered in this way.

Additionally, Christensen states that Princess Leia would make a good Disney Princess along with Merida, Tiana, Belle and Tiana because she is a "positive" and "strong" role model for his five daughters. At the time of this writing, there are more than 50,000 supporters of the petition.

Leia to Have Big Roles in "Star Wars" Episode VIII and Episode IX

General Leia Organa is supposed to have major roles in the upcoming "Star Wars" sequels. However, the sudden passing of Fisher has had Disney higher ups in confusion as what to do for the next films. It was reported that Fisher had already completed filming for Episode VIII but not for Episode IX.

It is not known how franchise will proceed without Fisher. Fisher's Leia Organa role has solely belonged to her for four decades. Cinema Blend reports that it would anger fans if her role would be re-casted just so the movies could move forward. The outlet adds that options for Episode IX include digitally including the late actress to the film and any future ones or leave her out in most scenes so the production won't be as difficult.

How do you think the "Star Wars" franchise will continue without Carrie Fisher in her role as Leia Organa? Tell us what you think in the comments below.