Disney's 'Girl Meets World' Cancels Fourth Season: Rowan Blanchard Posts Heartfelt Goodbye to Show

Disney's "Girl Meets World" will no longer have a fourth season as it was cancelled. The show will formally end just after 69 episodes. The sitcom was based off of the 90's show "Boy Meets World" and the titular Girl of the series, Rowan Blanchard has posted a heartfelt message for the ending of the show.

Low Ratings Cause for "Girl Meets World" Cancellation?

There are no official statements for why "Girl Meets World" was cancelled on Disney after just three seasons. Forbes reports that the show's 2.8 million average viewers in the first two seasons decreased to 1.8 million on its third season. The final episode of "Girl Meets World" will air on January 20.

It is not known why the audience of "Girl Meets World" shrunk. However, it has been reported that not all revivals can live up to its originals just like how the show did not measure up to to the original "Boy Meets World" franchise that was on air for 7 years from 1993 to 2000.

Rowan Blanchard Posts Heartfelt Message for "Girl Meets World"

Blanchard posted a heartfelt goodbye to the "Girl Meets World" show on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. The actress posted a photo of the day she was cast in the show and begins her message with gratitude for show creator Michael Jacobs, her experience with the show, the cast, and its crew.

On her Instagram post, the actress expressed that she was in tears while typing up the post. Blanchard also addresses the audiences to who she says she is grateful for. She asks the fans of the show to continue talking about "Girl Meets World" as the teenage fans influence its effect to the peer group.

