'Grimm' Season 6 Spoilers: Final Season To Have Everyone Unite Against Common Enemy

"Grimm" season 6 is already on air this week and it is known that the showrunners have prepared many things for fans and followers of the ending series to be excited about. First off, the final season will take on a dark theme that will leave everyone no choice to unite against a common enemy.

"Grimm" Season 6 Spoilers, News & Updates

David Giuntoli who players Nick Burkhardt revealed in a recent interview with Yahoo that the final season of "Grimm" will be "dark." While he was queried as to which of the characters will die off in the finale, the actor says that he hasn't read the script yet and is unsure of who's going to make it alive. Giuntoli even expresses that he doesn't mind if his character kicks the bucket.

Advertisement

Some of the cast of the show also revealed that "Grimm" season 6 will see a more evil villain that will have everyone work together. Fans will know the "mortal danger" the characters will be in once the season unfolds until its latest finale.

"Grimm" Season 6 Show, Finale Details

IGN reports that some of the biggest questions will be answered in due time. This includes the curious healing stick, the origin of Wesen, the love triangle between Nick, Adalind and Juliette. It was teased that Renard and Adalind's daughter Diana and her powers will have a big role in the season finale of "Grimm."

"Grimm" showrunner Jim Kouff also revealed that the ending of the show will surprise everyone. He has hinted that the finale will "satisfy" most fans of the show but he did not guarantee that everyone will have a happy ending.

"Grimm" originally only had a six-season contract on the NBC and it was revealed that the network company has given the show runners and the cast of the show of the heads up that season 6 will be its last.

What do you expect to see on the "Grimm" final season and finale? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.