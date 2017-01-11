New Wii U Emulator Will Make 4K Gaming Possible On Windows PC

Now just having a high-end PC may help many players to enjoy 4K gaming without any difficulties. Recently, a well-known game emulator for Windows PC Cemu has recently introduced a newly evolved feature by which it can customize graphics, with graphics packs allowing players to adjust games' resolutions to as high as 4K.

According to Attack of the Fan Boy, the developers' team of Cemu has been able to turn a number of Wii U titles to run in 4K resolution, which is four times more than the standard resolution of a 1080p HDTV. A new update dubbed as version 1.7.0 allows users to customize their graphics settings. Only some of the console's games run natively at 1080p, while others run at 720p. The Wii U is capable of upscaling those to 1080p if developers of the games wish to enable that feature.

Some tremendous gaming series Bayonetta 2, Super Mario 3D World, Xenoblade Chronicles X etc can now be evolved and played in higher graphics level due to this long awaited attribute as shown by a YouTuber named as 'reznoire'. The tremendous update is now available for players at the Patron backers, as per Polygon. For the initial stage, those players who have access and support to Cemu's Patreon can access this update and heighten the graphics level as per their convenience whereas those who are free users willing to grab this measure can have this option from the upcoming week.

The Cemu emulator has only been a year old but it has already achieved a great round of resolution improvement with this addition. It should be noted in this context that a user essentially needs to have Windows 7 Operating system to run this emulator. It basically requires either a keyboard or a USB controller to emulate the functionality of the Wii U's GamePad tablet controller, though some functions like tapping on the screen to create platforms in New Super Mario Bros may not work this way. For that, it needs the full access of functionality.