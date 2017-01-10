Bethesda Turned Down Doom 4 Only Because It Was "Just Not Doom"

Bethesda is popularly known for its exclusive gaming titles which generate enormous fun and excitement. The company's one major announcement may have caused depression to many professional gamers and gaming geeks, Bethesda has laid a permanent closure to its plans for bringing out Doom 4.

The game saga, originally known as only ''Doom'', has been a much-admired title and one of the best hits in the gaming charts in 2016. Previously the company has had stressed their focus in developing another edition of the same. But the gaming giant reportedly concluded all the operations for developing Doom 4 as the authority thinks that the said edition will not match the excitement as with the existing version of "Doom".

The company's Vice President of marketing Pete Hines said in an interview with OXM, Bethesda's finally decided to scrap the whole project of "Doom 4" because it was "just not Doom." The company has had even progressed much work for the same project when it decided to turn down the same as the authority thought that the project will not be able to stand on the company's as well as the gamer's expectation.

Advertisement

According to a report by GameSpot, Bethesda even scrapped another of its project: "Prey 2". It should be noted in this context that Prey's first edition was superlative hit and had been marked as a much loved and appreciated the game title of the previous season. The company is reportedly working on a reboot version of Prey with Dishonored developer Arkane Studios. Although the exact timeframe for this upcoming's unveiling is still unknown.

Recently, NoClip, in its documentary, compared "Doom 4" with "Call of Duty" with the reference of the title's last recorded developments. The details of the noted development portrayed a more cinematic, dramatic and story alike alignment in the game. Many experts have addressed this point as the probable reason behind the company's decision to turn down the progress of the title forever. However, as per further reports, Bethesda is in plans to evolve a reboot edition of "Doom" as well.