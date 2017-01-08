Misfit To Launch Swimproof 'Vapor' With Resistance Up To 50 Meters Underwater

It is just the beginning week of this year, but it seems that the revelation of various new and innovative tech elements has not concluded yet. The tech fever is definitely reaching towards the higher side with the tremendous Consumer Electronics Show 2017 which is currently on the roll. Various tech masters and companies are bringing on numerous products which they are lining up to rock this year.

And with various smartphones, tablets, flash drives another type of compact products which seems to largely be in the buzz are smart watches and smart gears Alongside, other famous smartwatch manufacturers, Misfit, which is best known for making various fitness gear, is getting ready to rule the world of smart gears as well.

According to Misfit, Misfit all set to launch its upcoming masterpiece codenamed Vapor which comes with a proprietary platform much alike Android wears. Vapor, with its exclusive specs and spectacular looks, will surely give a tough race to Casio's latest stunner: F20. The Misfit Vapor comes with an optical heart rate monitor, a built-in GPS receiver, and an altimeter which has the ability to track movements while the user is running or cycling. It comes with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity but lacks LTE connectivity. The inbuilt 4GB memory space allows users to play music on they are on the go or even when they are on their way to work.

As per a report by GSM Arena, its comes with a glittering fully round shaped front end with round touchscreen made of 1.39" AMOLED panel having a pixel density of 326ppi. The Vapor doesn't come with a physical rotating bezel like that of Samsung's Gear S3 but the touchscreen UI uses a virtual bezel much alike the real one. Besides all these, for an eye-catching presentation. the smartwatch comes with a 44mm case fully made of metal.

The vapor is swim proof and water resistant up to 50 meters under water. As per reports, the incredible will cost $200 only. Also, it will run Misfit made first party apps at the beginning. But some potential sources also thinks that third-party apps will also be available on Misfit Vapor at a later part.