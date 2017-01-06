Coolpad Getting Ready To Launch Spectacular 'Conjr' At An Unbelievable Price

It's just the beginning of 2017, but it seems that major companies dealing in tech have many things in their store to reveal this season. Of course, the tech fever is on with CES 2017 and it is getting more warmer with various attractive product lineup getting unveiled in the event. Well, tech equipment manufacturer 'Coolpad' also seems to be ready to heighten this tech fever with its spectacular creation dubbed as 'Conjr' which has been packed with a tremendous range of specifications and features.

According to Coolpad, Conjr sports, a body with full metallic finishing with 2.5D touch screen enabled front panel. It flaunts a premium looking 5-inch display alongside multi-finger accessible fingerprint scanner that can enable up to 5 different fingers to unlock and access the system. The smartphone comes with a CoolUI 8.0 system based on Android 6.0 OS which allows easy screen records and multipage screenshots alongside fast file transferring and screen sharing.

As per a report by GSMArena, the handset comes with a 1.0 GHz Quad Core processor which enables multitasking along with a 3GB RAM and a 16 GB Internal built-in storage alongside an expandable memory zone with the help of MicroSD cards up to 64 GB. The Camera specification of the smartphone is brilliant with a 13MP rear snapper and an 8MP front shooter which comes with the capability to click perfect snaps. Both cameras have LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The screen comes with a 2.5D glass made panel that flaunts an exclusive 5" IPS LCD screen featuring up to the 720p range of resolution.

Advertisement

Besides all these upper mentioned features, the smartphone supports dual sim connectivity. The handset comes with a stunning look and attractive round edge finishing. Conjr allows LTE connectivity (150Mbps) and 9 hours of talk time with 3G support. The phone has been lined up with a price tag of only $180. Coolpad has not stressed anything about its launch date and availability. It seems that tech lovers have to wait till any official announcement comes about its unveiling from the company's end.