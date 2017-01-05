Samsung Announces Security Patch For January 2017

The world of smartphones is evolving continuously. And with this security threat and scam alerts are also turning into a vulnerable danger sign for the smartphone users. Among all the original equipment manufacturer and the star players of mobile industry, Samsung is perhaps one of the most loved and respect entity. Along with its exclusive range of next gen mobile and smart devices, the company is also known for its security measures and for its regular updates on the same. Recently, the South Korean tech giant announced its latest security patch for the beginning of 2017.

According to Samsung Mobiles, this is the first security update for this year. The patch was originally unveiled on January 3rd, 2017 equipped with the best possible element to secure Samsung's enormous range of smartphones. Codenamed as 'SMR-JAN-2017' the update comes with latest patches from Google and Samsung. The patch has been dubbed officially as "a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process." In last year, Samsung's smartphones saw separate security patches for each and every month. Similar monthly security updates will be available for each month in this year as well, as per Smartphone experts and potential sources.

As per a report by GSMArena, this software update for January 2017 compiles 67 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Android OS as well as 28 more strong patches, which are specific to Samsung smartphones. The above-mentioned update includes security fixes for the Exynos 8895 as well as for the Snapdragon 835 processors. Those are expected to be the heart and soul of the upcoming Galaxy S8.

Many sources expect that the announced patch will be unveiled as an operating system update for existing Samsung mobiles as seen in all the earlier instances of security patches. However, the update is expected to be available for download from Samsung's official zone soon.