'Kuri' Is A Robotic Family Companion Which Can Replace Maids And Servants From Home

The craze with home robots has turned into and unavoidable trend of technology these days. A tremendous robotic device like Google Home or Amazon Echo, have changed the definition of lightning and fast working ability with their quick action and real-time features. And now this robotic lineup is getting more better and bigger with another incredible addition to this queue named 'Kuri'. Made by Mayfield Robotics, a Bosch based tech entity the robot was revealed in the CES 2017 event recently.

According to Digital Trends, the said robot is a humanistic machine which attributes asynchronous motors, a capacitive touch sensor, speakers, microphones and a High Definition camera. The robot works and acts with voice command. "Hey Kuri!" is the welcoming phrase by which one can activate this newly launched technology led member of his/her family. The device is interactive in nature and can perform superlative tasks with voice led instructions. Chris Matthews, Mayfield Robotics's vice president of marketing, addressed this technology driven stunner as a "companion" to people in their regular life.

As per a report by The Verge, Kuri comes with a laser array by which it can map and specify objects & things of a user's house. It is equipped with a 1080p camera behind its eyes which can recognize people by their sight and can work as a remote security checking device.It can even control home devices through IFTTT. Besides these, it is able to go and get at the docking point whenever the battery gets low. It can even sense power drops and load sheddings. Kuri can identify people with its built-in facial recognition software and can memorize it forever.

Moreover, it has a built-in LED panel indicator which denotes its current state of mood. However, Matthews sees Kuri as a companion, friend, family member and as a security guard to any household as he states: "A home robot should feel like closer to a pet or companion than an iPad ever could," Preorder has already started for 'Kuri' and the all over price tag for this incredible robot has been set for USD 599 only.