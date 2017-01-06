Nvidia To Bring Easy Live Gaming On Facebook Live

CES 2017 is definitely initiating superlative gifts which real tech enthusiasts and gamers can't avoid. Recently an exciting addition in the field of live stream gaming was announced by the Graphics giant Nvidia, which will allow gamers to stream tons of games to Facebook Live. This incredible step was announced by Nvidia at its big press conference at CES event on Wednesday.

According to Gizmodo, the technique would be pretty simple and this will allow the members of Nvidia's exclusive gaming platform: GeForce Experience, which lets GeForce owners download game-specific drivers and optimize their games for their PCs, to live stream their favorite titles over Facebook Live. However, GeForce Experience already allows broadcasting of live games through YouTube Live and Twitch. But this upcoming extension will allow users to stream their gaming experience on Facebook Live platform as well. It should be noted in this context that Twitch has already turned into the most preferred platform with the extension of Nvidia Experience.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, Jen-Hsun Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, stated that Twitch has topped the race for live gaming with the record of more than two trillion minutes of live streaming of various games on the platform. He further stressed his expectations about the wide reach of Nvidia Experience on Facebook as well. Huang said that if Nvidia Experience users can utilize this extension to Facebook Live properly then this can turn out to be the most efficient and favorite live gaming platform all around.

Also, this is not the first ever instance of live game streaming to Facebook Live. Blizzard Entertainment previously added a feature to Overwatch back in June 2016 which allows this game to be played live over Facebook Live. Later Starcraft II was also added to the live stream list for the platform. Both of the titles were enabled for Facebook Live with ease just as pushing a button. Nvidia Experience is also said to be extended over Facebook Live just like that only.