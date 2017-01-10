Apple iPhone 8 To Sport AMOLED Display With A Bigger Front Panel

Apple has always acted as an innovator with its gadgets and always opted to put up new things in its handsets. As the tech giant is progressing towards opening up the gates for another level of technology with its upcoming iPhone version which has been currently dubbed as iPhone 8, a thing that has turned into a worrisome matter for most of the Chinese Mobile manufacturers is a supposed lack in quantity of AMOLED panel supply.

According to Indian Express, the original equipment makers is currently stressing its nerves to evolve various variants of iPhone 8 with the difference in size. And as per various potential sources, the company has already planned to move forward with all glass finishing alongside AMOLED display panel. However, there are very low chances of Apple to held out any announcements for the next edition of iPhone. It is now thought that the company would work on the development in the next two years.

According to Phone Arena, Apple is expected to move forward with its AMOLED display orders between 2018 and 2020 for iPhone 8 and its variants, a timeframe where persistent demand by the iPhone maker could prevent other companies from securing enough units for their products and negatively tamper with their plans. Therefore, famous Chinese mobile makers like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and BBK are coming together to form a teamed up consortium for a joint pact with AMOLED panel maker 'Royole' so that they don't fall apart with the crisis of AMOLED productions during that time for their handsets.

Previously, it was thought that Apple would unveil iPhone 8 in this year but this rumor was turned down at a latter part by experts and tech sources. As per further reports, Apple will roll out iPhone 8 initially in three size variants. Alongside, its regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch size panels which generally comes with TFT-LCD finishing that Apple has always used, there will be another 5.8-inch instance with an AMOLED display as well.