Moto G5 Plus Images Leaked; Supposedly Identical To Moto X (2017)

Lenovo acquired smartphone manufacturer master Motorola's alleged handsets have quite been subjects of leaks and rumors recently. Just a month back some alleged images alongside a bunch of renders which was claimed to be of Moto X (2017). Some reports even surfaced that the said handset will be dubbed as Moto C. Now some new leaked pictures of a handset with the MOTO tag has been revealed on the online marketplace OLX from a Romanian source which has been claimed to be the snaps of Moto G5 Pro. The smartphone has now been thought as a tremendous successor of Moto G4 Plus which was officially released last year.

Various potential sources have been able to bring out certain specifications and features of the upcoming handset. According to GSMArena, the smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch 1080p display panel alongside touch sensibility and integrated fingerprint sensor on the front. The smartphone is also thought to have a processor with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. The memory specifications speculated for the smartphone consist a 4 GB RAM alongside a 32 GB of built-in internal storage. The handset would have a 13 MP rear shooter with a 5 MP front snapper for best quality selfies.

As per a report by The Verge, the alleged Moto G5 Plus will have a 3,080 mAh battery configuration. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The alleged model has been numbered as XT1685.The images of the said smartphone were originally listed on OLX from January 4, 2017 and it is still available out there on the listing page. The smartphone has been said to be revealed in March 2017. Although, it hasn't been confirmed officially yet.

According to potential sources, the listed handset has been considered as a prototype of the original Moto G5 Plus which is now thought to be the original name of Moto C. The alleged Moto G5 Plus has been listed in the marketplace with the price tag in Romanian currency which amounts to be $387 or €366 at the current exchange rate. User can still check it out by visiting OLX with fixing the country in the website as Romania.