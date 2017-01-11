Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017 | Updated at 11:25 AM ET

Samsung's Brand New All-in-One May Be Just The Integrated Device You Need

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 08:33 AM EST
Samsung's new All-in-One is half soundbar, half a PC

Samsung's new All-in-One is half soundbar, half a PC(Photo : Youtube/SamsungNotebook)

Consumer Electronics Show-2017 was incredible with the range of tech products revealed in various segments which are sure to match each and everyone's expectations. There were tons of gadgets uncovered by the most known names in the tech industry like Apple, Samsung, Sony etc. And one of the most flaunted segment which took away most views in this celebration was the division of PC & Notebooks. In this segment, the hidden jewel which received much appreciation from the viewers' end was an exclusive PC from the house of Samsung dubbed as only 'All In One.'

According to Digital Trends, the said machines some of the most attractive measures in case of specifications and features. To begin with, the PC flaunts a 24-inch high-end 1080p Full HD display panel. This is also available with touch or without touch sensibility as per user's convenience. The processor is powered by 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-7400T chipset. The memory configuration consists an 8GB or 16 GB RAM alongside a 1TB 5400RPM hard disk drive. Besides all these spectacular stuffs, the All In One PC comes with a range of dedicated connectivity substances. It can be accessed with wireless mouse and keyboard.

As per a report by GSMArena, another important thing about its design is an integrated sound bar which is also addressed as its base. Moreover, it comes with two speakers with 10-watt capacity. The machine provides multiple connectivity options which include numerous USB 3.0 ports, HDMI in and out, a Gigabit ethernet port, and an SD card slot. Windows 10 Hello appears to be attributed and supported for logging in via facial recognition.

Samsung has also tried to make the machine more advanced with an ample number of new software and utilities being included in the All In One PC. One of the striking items among all these additions is its SideSync utility that enables the device to easily sync data with its smartphones and tablets. The price and availability of the device is still unknown. But it is thought that Samsung authorities will soon reveal these fractions with an official announcement.

