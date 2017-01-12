Baron Corbin WWE’s Next Biggest Star!

When it comes to being a big star in WWE the road is not smooth, as most of the wrestlers are professionals and famous in their own way. Recently Baron Corbin has taken a quick route of becoming one of the most popular figures.

Taking a look into his profile, the superstar is fast, tall and he even stood up against John Cena. The Lone Wolf of Smackdown has been proving himself over and over again and his improvement only got better after joining the big leagues, as stated on the Rolling Stone.

Corbin has portrayed his character perfectly right from insulting AJ Styles and it seems that the lone wolf does not need any help from anyone. He makes sure that he stands up and faces his opponents alone and since of late the star has not been afraid to do that.

He has that athletic ability since he was a former football player. However, it looks like he still has some untapped potential but he could certainly become one of the prime figures to appear on Smackdown. Based on his performance reports state that Corbin will have a successful year ahead of him, as stated on Forbes.

When he stood face to face with a wrestler who held the world championship belt almost three times he proved himself once more. He could possibly be the next rising star with his fans growing larger after every performance of his.

The match with Cena was not easy on both side and Corbin made sure he put up a good fight. As for Cena he was tough but he could not exactly blow any minds. His match with the debuting Apollo Crews from NXT takeover has been incredible, with a bright future shining towards him he could be a great asset for the blue brand. It might not be long before it comes to ear that Corbin is one of WWE's biggest superstars.