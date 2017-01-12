Yahoo Is Now "Altaba", CEO Marissa Mayer Is Stepping Down

Yahoo will now be called Altaba and its CEO Marissa Mayer will step down from the board of directors. Yahoo was acquired by Verizon, a US wireless communications service provider, for a cost of $4.8 billion last July 2016 ending Yahoo's struggle to survive. It can be recalled that Yahoo's peak was in January 2000 profiting about $125 billion.

India Times reported that the company will change its name to Altaba Inc. "Altaba" is derived from the words "alternate" and "Alibaba". According to India Times, it was reported that "The idea behind the name is that Altaba's stock can now be tracked as an alternative to Alibaba because Yahoo owns a sizeable chunk of the Chinese company."

The renaming of Yahoo also reveals that Marissa Mayer will no longer be its CEO. Together with her, six other Yahoo directors will be leaving according to the Wall Street Journal. Rumors report that Mayer may still get a role in Yahoo's integration at Verizon. However, some members of the Yahoo board are not leaving the company. GSM Arena reported that Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffrey Smith will stay.

Experts suggest that Verizon's Yahoo assets should intertwine with AOL. India Times reported that AOL has several properties that when used together, they can become a strong digital advertising platform for Verizon. AOL's properties include The Huffington Post, Tech Crunch, Engadget and now Yahoo Finance. Yahoo also has two promising assets: Tumblr which is microblogging and social networking website and Flickr which is a photo-sharing website Besides these two, Verizon can also access Yahoo Sports and Yahoo News.

Research director Vishal Tripathi of the global consultancy firm Gartner told IANS, "Verizon will surely monetize both Yahoo and AOL operations to get the best out of this deal." "Verizon has now got Tumblr, Flickr, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo News. With the consolidation, the deal may prove to be a sweet one for Verizon," he added.