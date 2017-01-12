Volkswagen AG Will Plead Guilty Over Charges Of Using 'Defeat-Devices' To Cheat On Emission Tests: Automaker Will Also Pay A Fine of $4.3 Billion Worth of Criminal And Civil Violations

Volkswagen Company is facing the biggest lawsuit of a lifetime of making automobiles with their executives being arrested and criminal charges on the way. Their emissions-cheating scandal is far most the heaviest punishment for a company, the fines and the suspension to do vehicles for 3 years will bring them down. And no one knows if they can ever get back their integrity and the trust of their users.

With the expected result of the lawsuit filed by Volkswagen AG, the company has to plead guilty and pay the fine in the total of $4.3 billion as per reports from New York Times. Because of the severity of the automaker's charges, from conspiracy within their executives to cheating the emission tests for their diesel engine products, their guilty plea would be their helpless resolution. Volkswagen officials are to cooperate with any investigation just to hasten the conclusion of the case.

According to reports from Digital Trends, the company will pay $2.8 billion for the criminal penalty, as well as $1.5 billion in civil penalties for environmental, customs, and financial claims. Another $1.45 billion will be charged to the automaker for the civil penalty to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency. A total of seven executives were charged with Oliver Schmidt recently arrested in Miami.

Volkswagen is to plead guilty over criminal and civil charges of committing conspiracy on wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act, its customs violation and obstruction of justice. It is believed that Volkswagen AG will be having a hard time defending its side of the investigation as it has also failed to disclose immediately the financial cost that the scandal has caused. It was in September last year that the chief executive officer of Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn has already resigned and are being investigated for their involvement in securities laws.