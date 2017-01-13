Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Releases Same Day as Nintendo Switch - What You Need to Know

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 08:55 AM EST
Link from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

Link from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"(Photo : Nintendo Switch/Facebook)

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be coming out on the same day that Nintendo Switch officially releases n March 3, 2017. The game will be available for the Wii U on the same day as well as Nintendo has announced it over their social media account, Twitter.

Nintendo Switch Live Stream for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

The Nintendo Switch live stream that happened this week delivered Nintendo's promise of releasing more information regarding their new gaming console. According to The Verge, the Switch is set to be officially released on March 3, 2017 which is also the same day as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" as it is one of the console's launch titles.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" Plot

During the live stream, a trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was released. The clip featured the history of the Hyrule royal family and of the main villain Calamity Ganon, an evil force that has loomed over the kingdom long since passed.

Game Spot reports that Nintendo will host another livestream on January 13, 2017 (6:30AM PT). The Japanese gaming company is expected to reveal more details regarding "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and other games coming up for the Switch.

Nintendo Switch Specs, Price, & Details

Nintendo has revealed the specs regarding the Switch and it is a console with a 6.2-inch handheld with 1280p resolution. When the device is connected to a television, it supports 1080p resolution via and HDMI connector. The Switch has 32GB internal memory but is expandable through the use of a microSD.

The Switch can connect to the internet via a Wi-Fi and capable of connecting to up to eight other Switch players for multiplayer games. The battery life of the handheld Nintendo Switch ranges from around 3 to 6 hours but with its USB-C type connection, charging can be done with ease even while on transit. The Switch retails for $300 in the US.

