Nintendo Switch Games & News: 'Ultra Street Fighter 2' Adds New Characters - Evil Ryu and Violent Ken

"Street Fighter" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises known to old gamers but it seems Capcom is carrying it over to the new generation as it will be on Nintendo Switch. "Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers" will come to the device which has been recently revealed will be released to the public on March 3, 2017.

"Ultra Street Fighter 2" Game News & Details

Capcom has added new features for "Ultra Street Fighter 2." According to a press release by Capcom via Gematsu, the new game will feature a co-op gaming play with a friend against a CPU opponent. Additionally, the Joy-Con feature can also be used to challenge another player at any time.

Additionally, "Ultra Street Fighter 2" will feature all "classic" characters from the previous titles and added Evil Ryu and Violent Ken. The version of Evil Ryu is Ryu being overcome with Satsui no Hado and obsessed with proving to become the strongest. Meanwhile, Violent Ken is the result of being brainwashed after being kidnapped by M. Bison. Violent Ken's abilities have been enhanced and his brotherly relationship with Ryu has been twisted into a bloodthirsty rivalry.

Nintendo Switch News & Updates

In the latest Nintendo livestream, it was revealed that the Switch will be officially released by March 3, 2017. The console is an innovative gaming system that connects to a TV for players to game but it can be brought on the go after detaching a gaming handheld with a 6.2-inch gaming screen. The Nintendo Switch retails at $300 each, IGN reports.

More information regarding the "Ultra Street Fighter 2" game in terms of release date and pricing are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

What do you think about Nintendo Switch getting an old school fighting game like "Ultra Street Fighter 2" soon? Tell us what you think in the comments below.