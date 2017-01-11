Loki and Doctor Strange Will Meet in “Thor: Ragnarok”, Tom Hiddleston Teases [RUMORS]

Tom Hiddleston has teased that his Marvel universe character Loki may rub elbows with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. "Thor: Ragnarok" is one of this year's anticipated superhero movies and it marks the return of Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth), Loki, Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) and an appearance by Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange to Meet Past Loki?

Hiddleston said in an interview with MTV that Doctor Strange may encounter Loki in "Thor: Ragnarok" and this is because both characters have an affinity for sorcery. While Hiddleston did not outright confirm or deny the meetup, the actor dropped hints by adding the scenario of Odin being dethroned by Loki in "Thor: The Dark World."

It was hinted that Doctor Strange may present the facts of what happened to Odin at the end part of the movie by using his time traveling powers to find out what happened. Does this mean that Doctor Strange will get to meet Loki in the past instead of the present Loki in upcoming "Thor: The Dark World" movie?

"Thor: Ragnarok" Movie News & Updates

In the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok," Asgard will be under the threat of Ragnarok or the utter destruction of Thor's homeland and the end of his race should the all-new villain named Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) succeed. The synopsis of the movie also indicates that Loki's mischief will not be as grave as the one that Hela will create in the upcoming movie, Comic Book reports.

Along with the main stars, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins and Idris Elba will join them in "Thor: Ragnarok." The movie will premiere in theaters on November 3, 2017.

What do you expect when Loki and Doctor Strange will meet in the "Thor: Ragnarok" movie? Tell us your theories in the comment section below.