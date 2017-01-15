AT&T, LG V20 December Security Patch Available Soon

Attendees walk through the LG booth at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/David Becker)

AT&T Inc. has started rolling out a new update to LG V20 units on its network. Carrying a build number of NRD90M, the update brings Android security fixes for the month of December.

Although the official change-log isn't yet available, the update doesn't seem to bring along anything else. The Android version stays at 7.0 as well.

According to GSM Arena, AT&T and LG V20 will officially get the December security patch anytime soon this January 2017. The said December fixes are has been rolling out but AT&T has yet to announce the details of the update. A screen shot of the update has been posted online by a curious LG V20.

The American multinational telecommunications conglomerate has confirmed that users have started receiving the update and it should be available on all models. However, if you haven't received any notifications yet, you can manually download it. Open the settings page on your Android phone and check for updates. It will find the December security PL1 patch update and will start downloading the same.

XDA Forum reports that the screenshot entails that his AT&T LG V20's Android Security patch level now bears "December 1, 2017" fixes. The security patch's build number is NRD90M with version H91010I. "Not going to update until they tell us what this patch includes," a member said in a comment.

Aside from AT&T and LG, other major US carriers, including Verizon and Sprint, have already rolled out the December security update to LG V20 units on their network.

AT&T was supposed to have rolled this important update for all Galaxy S7 phones last week. The December updates are usually rolled out in the last two weeks of the month. However, they missed it probably due to technical and development difficulties.