Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specs & Price - What We Know So Far

Since the Nintendo Switch Presentation in the last few days, there is little doubt that the unique and hybrid console is one of the most anticipated gaming systems this year. We have listed below some of the most important details of the Nintendo Switch to prepare you for its coming.

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Preorder & Where to Buy

According to Japanese gaming company Nintendo, the Switch will officially be released on March 3, 2017. The preorders have been announced a few days ago but it seems that retailers have been unable to cope up with the demand as it has been listed as unavailable.

According to Polygon, the preorder for Nintendo Switch has been massive that gamers cannot preorder or reserve their own gaming systems, even in the US, including online and phyiscal retailers. Some of the retailers including Best Buy, Target, Amazon and Walmart have listed the Switch as unavailable but the outlet says that its accessories can be preordered instead.

There are no clear figures of how many current preorders there are for the Switch. Most retailers have advised disappointed fans and followers to sign up for email notifications to be notified of when they will replenish their supplies.

Nintendo Switch Specs & Price

Before the Switch was announced, Nintendo took great lengths to keep their upcoming console as low profile until it was time for them to unveil it. Game Rant reports that the Switch console will have a 6.2-inch, 720p multitouch display with a 1280x720p resolution. When the Switch is connected to a TV, it can support HDMI and up to 1080p resolution.

Nintendo did not specify the processor of the gaming system but it was revealed that it houses an Nvidia Tegra processor. As for the storage, it only has a meager 32GB memory but can be expanded with the use of a microSD. It was confirmed that the Switch will be retailed at $300 each.

For those on the go, Nintendo has said that the Switch console can go on for up to 3 to 6 hours of battery depending on what games are played. The Japanese gaming company has estimated that the launch title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" can last up to 3 hours on the handheld.

Have you gotten your hands on the preorder for the Nintendo Switch?