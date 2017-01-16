Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 6:59 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specs & Price - What We Know So Far

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 03:44 AM EST
A promotional photo of Nintendo's new gaming system, Nintendo Switch.

A promotional photo of Nintendo's new gaming system, Nintendo Switch.(Photo : Twitter/Nintendo)

Since the Nintendo Switch Presentation in the last few days, there is little doubt that the unique and hybrid console is one of the most anticipated gaming systems this year. We have listed below some of the most important details of the Nintendo Switch to prepare you for its coming.

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Preorder & Where to Buy

According to Japanese gaming company Nintendo, the Switch will officially be released on March 3, 2017. The preorders have been announced a few days ago but it seems that retailers have been unable to cope up with the demand as it has been listed as unavailable.

According to Polygon, the preorder for Nintendo Switch has been massive that gamers cannot preorder or reserve their own gaming systems, even in the US, including online and phyiscal retailers. Some of the retailers including Best Buy, Target, Amazon and Walmart have listed the Switch as unavailable but the outlet says that its accessories can be preordered instead.

There are no clear figures of how many current preorders there are for the Switch. Most retailers have advised disappointed fans and followers to sign up for email notifications to be notified of when they will replenish their supplies.

Nintendo Switch Specs & Price

Before the Switch was announced, Nintendo took great lengths to keep their upcoming console as low profile until it was time for them to unveil it. Game Rant reports that the Switch console will have a 6.2-inch, 720p multitouch display with a 1280x720p resolution. When the Switch is connected to a TV, it can support HDMI and up to 1080p resolution.

Nintendo did not specify the processor of the gaming system but it was revealed that it houses an Nvidia Tegra processor. As for the storage, it only has a meager 32GB memory but can be expanded with the use of a microSD. It was confirmed that the Switch will be retailed at $300 each.

For those on the go, Nintendo has said that the Switch console can go on for up to 3 to 6 hours of battery depending on what games are played. The Japanese gaming company has estimated that the launch title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" can last up to 3 hours on the handheld.

Have you gotten your hands on the preorder for the Nintendo Switch? If so, where did you get yours? Share us the information in the comment section below.

SEE ALSO

Nintendo Switch Games & News: 'Ultra Street Fighter 2' Adds New Characters - Evil Ryu and Violent Ken

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Releases Same Day as Nintendo Switch - What You Need to Know

White Sony PS4 Slim Releases This Month – Specs, Price, and Details Here!

'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Latest News & Updates: Nintendo Switch Game Will Release in Spring 2017 [RUMORS]

TagsNintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch news, Nintendo Switch preorder, Nintendo Switch specs, Nintendo Switch Price, Nintendo Switch update, Nintendo Switch where to buy, Nintendo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs

Cannabis plants such as this one yield marijuana and other substances that deserve expanded study for possible medical benefits, a large research review recommends. But negative physical and psychological effects of cannabis products can’t be ignored, the report says. And after November's elections, 20% of Americans live in a state that has voted to legalize recreational use. Far more live in states with some access to medical marijuana.
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics