'Super Mario Odyssey' on Nintendo Switch: Mario Leaves Mushroom Kingdom For the First Time! [DETAILS]

"Super Mario Odyssey" is another game intended for the Nintendo Switch and it is a new 3D game that features Mario in a different setting than the well-known Mushroom Kingdom. In the new Mario Switch game, the red-clad plumber has to tough it out in a place called New Donk City.

Mario in a New City in "Super Mario Odyssey"

Mushroom Kingdom is known for its anthropomorphic creatures including plants for allies and foes including Princess Peach, Yoshi, Wario, Donkey Kong and more. However, in New Donk City which is the setting for "Super Mario Odyssey," Mario or Luigi will have to contend with anatomically correct humans in a city full of them no less.

Kotaku reported that Mario stands out in the new city as he stands out in the game for not looking like the humans around him in "Super Mario Odyssey." It has been noted by many including those who watched the Nintendo Switch Presentation where some questioned that if Mario was human, why does he look too cartoon-y in the new game?

"Super Mario Odyssey" Release Date and Nintendo Switch Details

According to Enstarz, "Super Mario Odyssey" is set to be released this Holiday 2017. In addition to Mario going on a 3D adventure in a new setting, players can expect "sandbox-style" levels which means a lot can be looked forward to when the game gets released on Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch will officially release on March 3, 2017, and the hybrid gaming system will consist of a console and a handheld in one. Specifically, the Switch will ship with 2 Joy-Cons, a Joy-Con Grip, wrist straps, a dock and the main console. The Switch is mainly marketed for its ability to be able to support home console gaming and handheld support as players can choose to detach it for when they wish to play games as they go.

Are you excited to play "Super Mario Odyssey" on the Nintendo Switch?