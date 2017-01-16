Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 10:50 AM ET

Brad Pitt Enjoys Party, Pals And Girl; Kate Hudson 'Confirms' Rendezvous With Actor As He Attends Charity Concert With Sting

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 09:59 AM EST
Brad Pitt came back with a bang at the Golden Globes last week, surprising fans and media alike. The actor received a standing ovation from peers at the award ceremony.  It seems like Brad is out and about again.

According to People, the 53-year-old actor looked all hyped up as he attended a charity event in Malibu, California. The Brad showed up ROCK4EB! benefit concert with his pals Sting and Chris Cornell. The concert was hosted to promote awareness about the rare, life threatening skin disease- epidermolysis bullosa or EB.

Brad was looking handsome as ever as he donned on a long black coat. The "Allied" actor was freely mingling with everyone and even took pictures with his fans. He was laughing and having a great time after a long time since he almost lost his mojo in the divorce and custody battle with Angelina.

However, Brad was not the only famous name of the evening. NY Daily News reported that famous guests includes Rami Malek, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, David Spade,  Charlie Hunnam, Kaley Cuoco, Garrett Hedlund, and Scott Foley.

It seems like the actor is having the time of his life now that he is finally single. Recent rumors are rife that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are apparently seeing each other in other in secret. An anonymous source has tipped off to Woman's Day magazine that Kate is Brad's mystery woman and the pair has been seeing each other since the actor and wife Angelina Jolie went separate ways.

The tabloid also stated that Kate was seen talking with Brad's agent, Bryan Lourde, and later leaving in the same car in which Brad left in earlier.The actress, apparantly told her close friends about her numerous rondevouz with the actor.

Meanwhile wife Angelina is having trouble at home, as a source revealed that the actress is finding it difficult to be a single parent. The source claimed that Brad was always there to help his wife with cooking and children but now since they have split, Angie just doesn't know how to do it all.

