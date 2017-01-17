Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 10:08 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Possibilities Of Alien Life On Venus: Dark Streaks Found In Clouds

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 07:20 PM EST
The SDO satellite captures a ultra-high definition image of the Transit of Venus across the face of the sun at on June 5, 2012 from space.

The SDO satellite captures a ultra-high definition image of the Transit of Venus across the face of the sun at on June 5, 2012 from space. (Photo : Getty Images/ NASA)

Russian and American scientists have been working for a new mission to Venus, it came to notice recently that Venus has dark streaks through its thick sulfuric acid clouds. It could be possible for scientists to resolve if the dark streaks absorb ultraviolet radiation.

If the proposed mission takes place and if there is ultraviolet radiation, it might lead to further evidence of Alien life. The Russian Planetary Science has been focusing on Venus for a long time, ever since the Venera probes landed on Venusian surface in the 1970's there have been many questions left unanswered as per Astrobio.

The proposed mission is said to be a joint mission by Roscosmos and NASA, though the mission is still not approved there are possibilities for an orbiter launch towards Venus in 2025. The mission will carry out the objective to make remote sensing observations of the atmosphere and the planet.

According to Yahoo, the fast rotation of the atmosphere was discovered in the 1960's. Astronomers tracked the motion of these dark streaks in the atmosphere but they still have no clue about its origin and composition.

Sanjay Limaye an atmospheric scientist from the University of Wisconsin said that the nature of these clouds absorbing ultraviolet light is completely unknown and this is something they need to explore. However, these things require time, equipment and deep research.

Another exciting explanation about these dark streaks is having evidence of microbial life, researcher's state that it is a possibility they cannot overlook. The challenge of existence on Venus is the planets extreme temperature as it is hot even melt led, the temperature rises up to 864 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the future mission is approved there will be a possibility for scientists to discover more about the planet, at least they might be able to identify the reason of the dark streaks absorbing ultraviolet. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Massive Gravity Wave Spotted On Venus By Japanese Spacecraft

Planet Hunt: Astronomers are Searching the Alpha Centauri

Earth’s Moon Formed In “Moonlet” After Several Earth Impacts

NASA Released More Accurate Map of 2017’s Solar Eclipse

TagsVenus, Venus dark streaks in clouds, Space News, space discoveries, alien news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Mark Zuckerberg President rumors Kanye West President

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

Archeologists from Lund University found 3600 years old tomb in Gebel el Silsila. This tomb contains mummies of babies and crocodiles. This place is almost 65 km away from Aswan
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics