Stanford University formulates the battery that could have saved the Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 faulty battery case is perhaps the most renowned incident of a faulty battery wiping off a fully built-up smartphone flagship. Of course the Note 7's battery is not the only reported case of phone batteries blasting. There have been many battery explosion reports, most of which are associated with big brands just as equally big as Samsung. LG, Sony, Nokia and even Apple itself have had a taste of battery flare-ups. The only stroke of luck they had was that their incidences were not as publicized as what was done for Samsung's Galaxy Note 7.

Possibly the Note7's faulty battery scenario was broadcast because the phone was supposed to be a high-end flagship for the company; and obviously when you imagine that the 'half-grenade' phone is probably going to be owned by a minister somewhere, then you've got to have some heads turning and tongues questioning.

However, a research done by Stanford University has shown the science that could have saved the Galaxy Note 7. According to BGR editors, the university published an article in a magazine known as Science Advances, where they demonstrated an ingenious idea that could save all future smartphone batteries, from exploding.

Advertisement

Authcom described how the students came up with the life-saving battery, pointing out certain key aspects of its structure. In the demonstration the students revealed that any safe Lithium-ion battery is supposed to be shielded inside a polymer shell.

As the students proposed, the polymer shell was to hold a phosphate flame retardant which is meant to be released once a battery heats up. In their demonstration, the researchers pointed out that the polymer-phosphate casing could prevent a battery explosion within 4/10th of a second if released at the start of the ignition.

Many experts in the field have recommended the idea although they have maintained that, despite preventing an explosion, the battery would still be damaged even with the new structure. What this means is that, maybe this self-extinguishing battery could have saved Samsung from the many compensation lawsuits. But it surely would leave the company with numerous battery replacement responsibilities.