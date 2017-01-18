Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’

The 30-second ad will feature on YouTube and Facebook Live where a chef is seen working on his kitchen's upcoming website in his restaurant's kitchen. At the same time, an action sequence breaks out with Statham and Gadot, right in front of the house, causing an explosion in the restaurant.

However, Wix and its seamless interface helps the chef switch from a restaurant to a gourmet food truck business, with the help of a website. In the end, ad reveals the tagline explaining the context, "To succeed in a disruptive world, Wix makes it easy to create your own website."

According to Omer Shai, Wix CMO, the ad is a way of showing to the business owners that regardless of the challenges and disruptiveness in the commercial world, Wix is always there to help to them get their business off the ground.

Louis Leterrier of "Transporter," "Clash of the Titans" and "Incredible Hulk" fame was roped in to direct the Super Bowl ad campaign. Many other short film series, developed by Wix's in-house creative team, were directed by Leterrier.

This will be the third time that Wix made an appearance at the big Super Bowl game. However, this will be the first time that the company launches its live campaign on YouTube and Facebook, Ad Week reported.

Shai refused to disclose the details of investment or returns from their Super Bowl campaign in 2015 and 2016. He, however, explained that a cross-channel promotion through sites like Facebook increases the video views on YouTube.

This is the third time that Wix returned to the Super Bowl game, this time in 2017, after their phenomenal success in 2015 and 2016. Previous year, Wix used Kung Fu Panda's to share the business message and encourage their clients to develop a website, Media Post reported.