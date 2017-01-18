Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Update: Beta Version Launched, Release Date Confirmed

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 has been one of the most awaited stealth games, it is all set to release this year on April 4 and the best part is the developers "CI games" are offering a beta version on February 3.

The beta version of Sniper 3, will give a chance for everyone to decide if they like the game much before they could purchase it. However, it will include only two missions in which the character Jon must infiltrate a communications area, take down some shooters and neutralize a bunch of people reported PC Gamer.

It seems exactly like its previous version but with more exciting and thrilling mission, the graphics are believed to be better and weapons are expected to be upgraded. The registrations are already open for gamers to get a chance into the pre release play period.

According to Gamespot, the beta version is only being held for PC gamers, but the game is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2017. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is said to be more of an open world game and it will also include multiplayer options.

The CEO of CI Games Marek Tyminski, said that he likes to encourage players to provide feedback to the studio via Steam forums. The two beta missions are all about stealth and gaining access to enemy communications.

The character in the game "Jon" will be in the middle of an abandoned apartment complex, in order to get to the Sniper rifle the player needs to sneak past the territory and get to the opposite building. It turns out to be something new than its previous game versions, as for all the Sniper Ghost Warrior fans they are certainly excited to get their hands on that beta version, which is already up on the website.