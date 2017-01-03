Grand Theft Auto: latest update, new bike, game mode and more!

The surprising update for the Grand Theft Auto Online arrived from Rockstar with options allowing players to collect power ups with the Vehicle Vendetta game mode. This was certainly an unexpected update but Rockstar has done it once again by making the game more interesting.

Players are now available to steal all those rides as GTA online got a new adversary mode. Rockstar did not stop there, as there is also a new weather event just in time for the holidays. The update is free and they have confirmed the new Pegassi FCR 1000 motorcycle reported Game Rant.

The Vehicle Vendetta Adversary mode helps players to team up and get a variety of power ups, as for the Pegassi FCR 1000 it has been described as an "Instant Classic." With the new update the game is believed to be more interesting.

The power ups will turn the player's vehicle into a Rhino talk which is known as the "Beast," and the "Ghost" will give players the potential to ride through their enemies stealing powers by turning them into "Translucent."

Gaming Board stated that the GTA update is almost like a racing mode with power ups scattered around maps. This also includes rockets, bombs and double GTA dollars till January 17th. Kicking off at the first week of January GTA lovers will be able to ear triple RP. On the other hand there are vehicle exports, masks and upgrades for engine performance.

GTA fans have been waiting for the GTA 5 story mode DLC and the developers have confirmed that the game is already in the making. Rockstar's parent company "Take Two" have confirmed that the GTA online is a huge profit and this might be the reason why there have been updates for the online version.

The latest update seems to keep the players occupied for now and the date for GTA 5 story mode DLC will probably be announced shortly.