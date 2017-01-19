Intel i3 7350 K Dual Core: Might Be Better Than i5, Benchmarks, Gaming Tests

The latest talk about gaming processors are swirling around the Intel i3 7350K, rumor has it that the processor might take down the i5 range. The Dual Core Intel i3 7350K was known to be the first i3 CPU, which unlocked multiplayer from Intel. This could probably be the exact one what gamers are looking for in terms of performance.

The price range for the i3 7350K might fall under the i5 category, but the question that all gamers have is whether it is worth for gaming. Some of the benchmarks that the i3 7350K Dual Core consists are that they have hyper-threading. It also has a slight difference between i3 and i5 as per Segment Next.

It is also believed to support higher memory clocks and running at 5.0GHz is good enough to run most of the games. With some of the gaming tests done the performance seems to be good as expected reported PC Gamer.

Advertisement

There might be other options but the i3 7350K is believed to be more compatible as it supports most of the games. This might be a good processor for gamers who are looking to purchase an i3 instead of an i5. It also depends on what the PC configurations will support. Taking that into consideration the i3 7350K Dual Core might be a better option.

When the game "Doom" was tested with the i3 7350K and an i5 processor they both had a similar performance, the minimum FPS was a bit different but overall the average was the same. Similarly when tested with the game "Metro Last Night," the difference was not too significant.

The plus point is that the i3 7350K Dual Core has an unlocked multiplayer, this is an added advantage. The difference might not be too great but considering the gaming tests the processor stood almost equal to an i5.