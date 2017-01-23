Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 12:24 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Software AG's Predictions for Internet of Things in 2017

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 12:08 PM EST
Software AG's Predictions for Internet of Things Predictions in 2017

Software AG's Predictions for Internet of Things Predictions in 2017(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty images)

Bart Schouw, the director at Software AG felt that Internet of Things is a lot abuzz on the interwebs thanks to increased device-to-device communication.

The complete context of the data was available on Yahoo tech which later pointed out to the actual press release from Software AG itself. Pretty much everything nowadays is being built for seamless integration and virtual connectivity. This has seen an increase of usage in cloud computing and data generation sensors for enhanced personal performance that varies from an individual to another.

The press release of the predictions by Software AG can be found on their own website. Going through the report, the director spoke about a lot of things from IoT that is certainly going to make an impact in each and everyone's lives. The inception began with mostly AI and machinery or 'Smart things'.

While drones are now being one of the most preferred modes of aerial surveillance and mapping, it's also challenging to find a suitable spot for bringing it down when needed.  With robots replacing human presence in industries, it;s also posing a great challenge for an architecture planning that suits presence of robots and their operations.

When Facebook announced that they'd be bringing out chatbots for those operating their businesses through Facebook pages, that was one of the most debated topics during their annual F8 developer conference.

Artificial intelligence has witnessed some quickest implementations in the world of technology with not just Facebook but also Microsoft seemingly looking to opt for AI to handle their initial customer support queries. Hence it's undoubtedly admissive that 2017 shall definitely be a witness of the chatbot experience everywhere.

Augmented reality likewise also boomed in its presence and operations especially in the mobile phone sector. Google now have their own augmented reality experience, Niantic was one of the most successful firms who succeeded in implemented augmented reality in their latest game, Pokemon:GO.

SEE ALSO

Tech Talk: Moto Z May Make Daydream And Tango The Norm

'Clash Of Clans' Update: VR Details Surfaced, List Of New Troops Revealed

HTC Vive 2 To Come With A Sleek Design And Wireless Technology

How to Beat Gridlock? Dig Tunnels, Says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

TagsIoT, Cloud Computing, Chatbots

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Caitlin Snow Iris west

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

After Wednesday night's loss to the Houston Rockets, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Bulls for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-21 record.
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere
NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics