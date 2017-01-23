Software AG's Predictions for Internet of Things in 2017

Bart Schouw, the director at Software AG felt that Internet of Things is a lot abuzz on the interwebs thanks to increased device-to-device communication.

The complete context of the data was available on Yahoo tech which later pointed out to the actual press release from Software AG itself. Pretty much everything nowadays is being built for seamless integration and virtual connectivity. This has seen an increase of usage in cloud computing and data generation sensors for enhanced personal performance that varies from an individual to another.

The press release of the predictions by Software AG can be found on their own website. Going through the report, the director spoke about a lot of things from IoT that is certainly going to make an impact in each and everyone's lives. The inception began with mostly AI and machinery or 'Smart things'.

While drones are now being one of the most preferred modes of aerial surveillance and mapping, it's also challenging to find a suitable spot for bringing it down when needed. With robots replacing human presence in industries, it;s also posing a great challenge for an architecture planning that suits presence of robots and their operations.

When Facebook announced that they'd be bringing out chatbots for those operating their businesses through Facebook pages, that was one of the most debated topics during their annual F8 developer conference.

Artificial intelligence has witnessed some quickest implementations in the world of technology with not just Facebook but also Microsoft seemingly looking to opt for AI to handle their initial customer support queries. Hence it's undoubtedly admissive that 2017 shall definitely be a witness of the chatbot experience everywhere.

Augmented reality likewise also boomed in its presence and operations especially in the mobile phone sector. Google now have their own augmented reality experience, Niantic was one of the most successful firms who succeeded in implemented augmented reality in their latest game, Pokemon:GO.