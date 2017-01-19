Racism Still 'Haunts' Prince Harry's Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shared about her struggles growing up as a biracial woman. She submitted a heartwarming essay describing her childhood as a mixed race kid, which was reshared recently to honor the actress.

Her essay was published on The Tig and contains life instances of her grandparents, parents and herself facing and fighting racism. Her grandfather told Meghan how one time when he was on a road trip, he had to access the back door of KFC because colored people weren't allowed through the front door.

The staff there would hand him his order and he and his family would eat it in the parking lot. That's how the things were.

Meghan admitted that this story still haunts her. It constantly reminds her how far America has come from racism and how much it still needs to go.

Prince Harry's girlfriend added that the story makes her think about all those time people have said shared racist jokes in front of her.

Sharing another incident, the "Suits" actress stated that her parents, being the mixed race couple they are, also had to face major color bias.

"It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the "N" word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me," The Tig quoted Meghan's essay.

She further thanked all the great people of history and her parents who have taken steps to break the racism chain in the society.

Recently the actress officially met Duchess Kate Middleton as boyfriend Prince Harry formally introduced them. Sources revealed that the meeting went amazing and Kate loved her b'day gift given by Meghan.

Prince Harry is very much serious about Meghan and this relationship. And he wants to take it to the next level.