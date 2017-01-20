‘God Wars: Future Past’ Gets Earlier Western Release for PS4 and Vita

PlayStation 4 and PS Vita owners will be getting their hands on Kadokawa Games' God Wars: Future Past earlier than their Japanese brethren. Scheduled for a March 28 release for America and March 31 for Europe, they would get to explore the depths of Japanese folklore in this classic Strategy RPG.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, NIS America, who will be publishing the game for the West, stated that the tactical RPG game will be available in both physical and digital release. Based on legends and mysteries of the Japanese culture, it tells the story of Princess Kaguya, Tsukuyomi's youngest daughter, and her fate as a sacrifice. Rescued by her friend Kintaro 13 years after she was confined by her mother, she follows her own path and journey across the land of Mizuho to discover the truth behind the actions of Tsukuyomi.

Gameplay-wise, it plays like any tactical RPG. Each character can have one Main Job that dictates its main skills and equipment restrictions, and one Sub Job that provides additional skills for use in battle. While this is standard fare as with most RPGs, each of the 14 playable characters are also given a Unique Job, which is something only the specific character has access to. There are also hundreds of skills to learn and master as they face enemies and save the day.

The game clearly shows its Japanese inspiration, from the story to the stunning visuals, which were taken from traditional Japanese ink paintings and wood carvings, according to Dual Shockers. Players are also expected to meet several iconic creatures from Japanese folklore, like the Myriad gods.

First announced in 2014, the game will contain artwork from Mino Taro, known for his work in the Love Plus video games. Sawaki Takeyasu, creature designer for Devil May Cry and Okami, will handle the designs for the creatures in the game.

As for Japan, they will get their copy of the game by April 2017.