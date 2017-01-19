â€˜Verizonâ€™ Reroutes Call Functionality To Complete â€˜Samsung Note 7â€™ Returns

With the fire hazard discovered in Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 and the subsequent massive recall made by mobile phone carriers, it seems that there are some that cling dearly to their device. To this end, Verizon will be taking their efforts a step further so they could completely recall all devices that are out.

According to The Verge, the wireless carrier will be routing all non-emergency calls made from the Note 7 devices to their Customer Service line. The target is to make the phone less and less useful, at the same time remind their customers to return the device to the place of purchase. 911 calls, on the other hand, will still direct to Emergency services. Another option that Verizon has is to bill the customers the full price of the device, as affected customers were already reimbursed some time after the recall.

These directives come after releasing an update for the Note 7, which bars the device from connecting to wireless networks, as well as charging. Apparently, many of the remaining owners of the Note 7 have avoided the update.

Speaking with Fortune, a Verizon spokesperson has confirmed that despite their best efforts, there are still thousands of Note 7s that are in use and unreturned. These devices, with the potential fire hazard threat, are risky for both the owner and the people around them. Verizon reminds its customers who turn in their devices that they can still take advantage of the bill credit, which is up to $100, and a free upgrade.

Samsung's recall of its Galaxy Note 7 started when reports of its battery overheating and exploding while charging. While the South Korean company attempted to solve the problem by replacing the phones, the replacements experienced the same problem. This forced a massive recall on all Note 7 devices in the market. As of the moment, it is reported that 93% of all Note 7s have been recalled.

Samsung is expected to release the results of its investigation regarding the battery flaw of the Note 7 later this month. This aims to explain the source of the problem, and to find solutions for the issue not to happen in their future devices, like the upcoming Galaxy S8.