Kingpin Actor Reveals Reason Why His Character Won’t Be Seen In the MCU

The Marvel TV Universe has been another avenue for fans to enjoy their comic book heroes, albeit in the small screen. With titles like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage and Daredevil having movie-like qualities, some may be waiting for them to join the big screen outings. Unfortunately, Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Daredevil, is there to pop the balloon and bring fans back to reality.

In an interview with Digital Spy, D'Onofrio, who grew up reading Marvel comics along with some Batman, shared that while the TV universe cast would love to be part of the MCU, the idea won't be viable for a foreseeable future. Quoting Kevin Feige, one of Marvel Studio's bigwigs, the cinematic universe is already filled to the brim as it is, as they are adding more characters and the writers are working hard to make each one unique.

As with what Cinema Blend points out, for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" movies, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been discussing with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFreely regarding which of the current MCU roster would be included on the film (which would be around 70), in addition to the new characters they would be introducing. If the target is quality over quantity, then the exclusion of the TV universe for the meantime would be the best option, so they would be given justice.

When asked for his return in Daredevil, the actor kept tight-lipped and quirkily refers to his Twitter post, stating that a chip on his head prevents him from saying anything about anything.

Daredevil has run for two seasons on Netflix since 2015, with a third season announced for 2018. Set in the same timeline as the main MCU, it tells the story of Matt Murdock, played by Charile Cox. A blind lawyer by day and a crimefighter by night, he serves as the protector of Hell's Kitchen, a neighborhood in Manhattan, New York City.