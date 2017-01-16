Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 9:26 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Bowser Displays Some Fatherly Love In Parental Controls Demo For Nintendo Switch [Video]

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 06:38 PM EST
Bowser and Bowser Jr

Bowser and Bowser Jr(Photo : Flickr/Brittany Taylor)

Though he would always be known as the spiky-shelled antagonist of the Mario franchise, Bowser lets viewers in on another side of his life. Placing Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. on the spotlight, the father-son tandem demonstrates how the new parental control feature for Nintendo's new console, the Switch, could be used by parents.


In the video released by the company, it shows how the King of the Koopas monitor and protect little Bowser Jr. Using the parental control app, which could be downloaded for both iOS and Android, he shows how to set a time limit for his son's playtime. When time is up, a reminder would flash on the game screen, telling the player that play time is over, as The Verge reports. The time limit could also be set for a weekly schedule, so kids can have more game time in the weekends.

 As seen in the video, parents can also monitor the games played and set restrictions. According to Crunchyroll, Bowser, using his big claws on his tiny phone, shows how to receive reports on most-played games, set restrictions to games based on its age rating, as well as limit social media connectivity. This features help parents make sure that kids are playing games appropriate to them. Also, it's amusing to see Bowser threatening the boos with his signature growl. At the end of the video, the father and son are shown sharing two of there favorite activities: playing video games and using Mario as target practice.

Bowser debuted in 1985's Super Mario Bros., where his recurring strategy of kidnapping Peach was first seen. He appears in most of the games in the Mario franchise, and even lends the mustachioed plumber on a number of occasions. As for Bowser Jr., he first appeared in the game Super Mario Sunshine, released in 2002. He is said to inherit his father's mean streak, and just wants to fulfill his father's will.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Star Wars Rebels' Introduces a 'Rogue One' Character in ‘Ghosts of Geonosis’ Two-Parter

'One Piece' Looks Forward to 20th Anniversary with Surprises: Ends ‘Year of the Sanji’

NAS Report Shows Pros And Cons On Medical Marijuana: Urges for Easier Access To Aid Research

Melissa Benoist’s High Hopes For Supergirl Season 3; DCTV and DCEU May Start Reflecting On Each Other

'Deadpool 2' Still Finds The Merc With A Mouth Sitting Front And Center

TagsBowser, Bowser Jr., Nintendo Switch, Parental Controls

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Jamie Dornan in GQ Australia Angelina Jolie and Brand Pitt news

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss

Boxer Floyd Mayweather reached out to Rousey saying she was amazing and "if you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you."
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics