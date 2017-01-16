Bowser Displays Some Fatherly Love In Parental Controls Demo For Nintendo Switch [Video]

Though he would always be known as the spiky-shelled antagonist of the Mario franchise, Bowser lets viewers in on another side of his life. Placing Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. on the spotlight, the father-son tandem demonstrates how the new parental control feature for Nintendo's new console, the Switch, could be used by parents.





In the video released by the company, it shows how the King of the Koopas monitor and protect little Bowser Jr. Using the parental control app, which could be downloaded for both iOS and Android, he shows how to set a time limit for his son's playtime. When time is up, a reminder would flash on the game screen, telling the player that play time is over, as The Verge reports. The time limit could also be set for a weekly schedule, so kids can have more game time in the weekends.

As seen in the video, parents can also monitor the games played and set restrictions. According to Crunchyroll, Bowser, using his big claws on his tiny phone, shows how to receive reports on most-played games, set restrictions to games based on its age rating, as well as limit social media connectivity. This features help parents make sure that kids are playing games appropriate to them. Also, it's amusing to see Bowser threatening the boos with his signature growl. At the end of the video, the father and son are shown sharing two of there favorite activities: playing video games and using Mario as target practice.

Bowser debuted in 1985's Super Mario Bros., where his recurring strategy of kidnapping Peach was first seen. He appears in most of the games in the Mario franchise, and even lends the mustachioed plumber on a number of occasions. As for Bowser Jr., he first appeared in the game Super Mario Sunshine, released in 2002. He is said to inherit his father's mean streak, and just wants to fulfill his father's will.