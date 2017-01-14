Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NAS Report Shows Pros And Cons On Medical Marijuana: Urges for Easier Access To Aid Research

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 14, 2017 11:25 PM EST
A recent study by the National Academy of Sciences shows that there is validity on some claims for the medical use of Marijuana. According to the study, conclusive and substantial scientific evidence proves that products derived from Cannabis are effective as a pain reliever for chronic pain, muscle spasms from multiple sclerosis and controlling nausea from chemotherapy.

With the release of the study entitled 'The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids', it strengthens the stand of having Cannabis legalized in the US. With 28 states already approving its use for medical purposes and eight of those states have approved the use of it for recreational purposes, the aim of the study is to meet the ongoing legalization with the facts concerning its pros and cons.

According to Sean Hennessy, Professor of Epidemiology of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and co-author of the report, many are using products derived from cannabis for certain conditions that do not have sufficient data, Drugs reports. He also stated that they feel there is a great need to have proper information regarding its benefits so people who want to use the medicine would know if it would help them or not. While both oral and smoked forms of cannabis have its benefits, Hennessy adds that oral forms have more data when it comes to therapeutic usage as opposed to smoked form. The report also points out that the benefits come from THC, the intoxicating substance in cannabis, or cannabidol or CBD, a non-intoxicating chemical found on the product.

While there are certainly positive effects, like helping those with sleep apnea, little to no evidence was seen to support claims of its effect for cases anorexia, irritable bowel syndrome, or neurological issues like Parkinson's disease or epilepsy, according to UPI. Nor is there evidence that it can be used as treatment to glaucoma and reduced depression that is usually liked to chronic pain. Like most medications, there are potential health risks involved if the use of the medicine is not checked and/or properly monitored.

Part of the study is a suggestion for federal regulators to consider reclassifying the cannabis so researchers can have easier access to it. This would certainly help with further research needed, especially regarding the proper dosage a person should be getting, depending on the illness.

 

 

