'Shovel Knight' Hops to Nintendo Switch With New Features, A New Expansion And A New Title

Yacht Club Games' "Shovel Knight" is the latest title to be associated with Nintendo's upcoming Switch console. New Gameplay features will be introduced along with its newest expansion campaign, all packing into Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

Announced through the developer Yacht Club Games' site, the team is excited for its upcoming title for the "Shovel Knight" series: Specter of Torment. In this campaign, similar to "Plague of Shadows", players will be given the chance to play another character, Specter Knight. As the credits of the last campaign show that he is upset over the Phase Locket that had gone missing, this story arc may be included on the expansion.

Along with Specter of Torment, several features will be introduced, the first being the Body Swap Mode. This will give Shovel Knight and Shield Knight different skins, as well as the opportunity to change bodies. Seeing a female knight wielding a shovel will not be just an imagination anymore. Another update will be the two-player co-op mode, an answered prayer to a lot of fans. With the exception of the 3DS and PlayStation Vita versions, players can grab their friends and shovel their way into each level in Shovel Knight's campaign.

King Knight, another member of the Enchantress' Order of No Quarter, will be the next one to have his own campaign, though the date of the release is still under wraps. When it gets out, however, the Battle Mode will also be available. Playing this mode will allow up to four players to go head-to-head-to-head-to-head using their favorite knights. As with the co-op mode, the 3DS and PS Vita versions will not carry this feature.

In addition to the aforementioned additions, the developer is also making a cosmetic update to the first game. Now renamed "Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope", the developer explains that, like the other games in the series, the original game needed a title of its own.

Another update is the migration of the "Shovel Knight" game to the Treasure Trove. As Dual Shockers report, all the Shovel Knight games will be streamlined, with players being able to still purchase the other games separately.

"Shovel Knight" was released in 2014 as a successful Kickstarter campaign. Inspired by the 8-bit games played on the Nintendo Entertainment System, the game lets players control the titular knight, who unusually uses a shove for fighting, digging up treasure and bounce around like a pogo stick, of all things. He faces the Enchantress and the Order to reach the Tower of Fate with the goal of saving Shield Knight, his partner. The game is available for PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, 3DS, PS Vita, Amazon Fir TV, PC, Mac and Linux.