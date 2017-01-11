'Kingdom Hearts' Gives Away 15th Anniversary Stained Glass Clock Display at Shinjuku Station

Sora and the rest of the "Kingdom Hearts" gang are celebrating its 15th anniversary with a Stained Glass Clock memorial to be displayed in Japan's Shinjuku station. The display, which contain one giant display and 12 smaller displays based on the Kingdom Hearts games, will be up for grabs in a contest via Twitter after the display period.

From January 9 to 15, the display will be available for public viewing at the Tokyo Metro Marunouchisen Shinjuku Station Metro Promenade. The centerpiece is a stained glass art that depicts Sora from the first Kingdom Hearts game, while the other 12 surrounding it are remakes of art from the other Kingdom hearts games, with characters like Riku, Roxas, King Mickey, Aqua and others in the same stained glass art form. According to Siliconera, the station has been used in the past by Square Enix to promote other games, like Final Fantasy XV and Dragon Quest Builders.

To make things more interesting, the company has started a contest, wherein lucky contestants could take home one of the 13 art displays after January 15. All they need to do is to follow and tweet a specific message on Kingdom Hearts' official Japanese Twitter account, and place an image of their favorite display, either one that was taken from the actual memorial, or from the dedicated site made for it. It is unknown though if the promotion is open for fans outside Japan.

As Crunchyroll reports, aside from the display at the train station, a video presentation could also be seen, capturing the best moments of all Kingdom Hearts games, as well as a countdown timer for the release of the HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue of the game on January 12. There are also reports that Square Enix is planning to have an art exhibition for the game, showing several art pieces from the series, as well as a mural featuring the main characters.

The Kingdom Hearts series is a collection of action role-playing games by Square Enix. First released in 2002, what sets the series apart is its crossover with Disney, incorporating characters like Mikey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Simba, Genie, and other iconic Disney figures with the likes of Cloud, Squall (who is known as Leon in the game) and Setzer from the Final Fantasy Games. The series has been well received both in Japan and in the West, with over 25 million copies sold as of 2013.