'Planets of the Apes' VR Experience Lets Humans Chest-Bump with Apes

In the reception program for the recently concluded 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, 20th Century Fox unveiled its recent project: a Planet of the Apes Virtual Reality experience. Developed by Fox Innovation Labs, the VR will allow its viewer to experience being an ape and join the battle against humans.

According to Variety, Fox teased a part though a VR clip, which was co-produced with Imaginati Studios. Shown through an Oculus Rift, it had the user meet the last humans, and goes face to face with Koba, the antagonist on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

While there is not projected release date for the VR simulation, Fox has stated that they plan to use the technology to expand storytelling, not just a vehicle for promoting the newest entry in the series, 'War of the Planet of the Apes', which is coming out July this year. There are speculations though that the VR simulation would be out on or before the movie's release date.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Fox Innovation Labs announced plans to work again with Ridley Scott's RSA Films, this time targeting to bring the cult classic 'Alien' franchise to the realm of virtual reality. Their first VR project, titled 'The Martian VR Experience', was released to consumers last year, after being previewed in the 2016 CES.

The Alien: Covenant project, to be brought to life in part by the company Trigger in Santa Monica, would be more of an augmented-reality simulation, which was also teased during the reception event. On what was shown, the viewer went up close and personal with a Xenomorph.

Virtual reality, a realistic and immersive three-dimensional environment, has been on the rise in the recent years. The Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR are currently leading the charge on this new wave of technological market, with the PlayStation VR outselling the other devices.