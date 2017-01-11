'Final Fantasy XIV’ Newest Patch Previewed; Stormblood Expansion Arriving in June [Video]

The fourteenth entry in the main Final Fantasy series is getting a patch update for the first quarter of 2017. To show the fans what the update is bringing, titled "The Far Edge of Fate", a preview video was released by developer Square Enix.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, a press release from Square Enix states that the upcoming patch 3.5 will come be arriving in January 17, and will be bringing quite a lot to this Massively-Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG), which currently boasts a player base of over six million people.

Featuring the latest chapter in the Shadows of Mhach story arc, new additions include the new 'Dun Scaith' raid dungeon, the 'Baelsar's Will' dungeon and the hard version of the 'Sohm Al' dungeon. The 'Containment Bay Z1T9' dungeon, where player can encounter the final member of the Warring Triad, Zurvan, will also be made available. Other sidequests include the 'Further Hildibrand Adventure' and 'Saint Endalim's Scholasticade' quests.

Aside from the new places to explore, cosmetic add-ons are also available, like decorations for houses, new hairstyles, emotes, minions and mounts. There are also new gears to obtain, like the GARO set and one that looks particularly like a certain gunblade-wielding "Final Fantasy" protagonist.

On the other hand, the company is opening its pre-order lines on January 24 for Stormblood, the game's second expansion set, which will arrive on June 20. According to Anime News Network, the expansion will be focusing on the story of Ala Mhigo and its liberation, as well as introducing another final fantasy staple: the Red Mage job class.

New dungeons, raids, gears, an increased level cap from 60 to 70, increased inventory space and the ability to swim are some of the expected add-ons to the expansion set. Unfortunately, the expansion will also signal the end of Square Enix's support for the PlayStation 3 version of the game, though the company promises that they will initiate a seamless transition for PS3 players.

The Collector's Edition will include several items for ''Final Fantasy V", like a Syldra Mount, a wind-up Bartz Minion, and the Chicken Knife, which will be a special weapon for the Red Mage.

"Final Fantasy XIV" was originally released in 2010 for the PC. After a swarm of negative feedback, the game was fully overhauled, and was re-released as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Its first expansion, Heavensward, was released in June 2015.