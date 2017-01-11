Power Rangers VR Experience Puts Viewers at the Center of the Action

"Power Rangers" would not be the first thing a person would have in mind for the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas last January 5-8. However, the upcoming movie, thanks to a partnership with Qualcomm, became part of the event through the Power Rangers VR Experience.

The booth featured the titular Power Rangers in their color-coded suits and Alpha 5 rendered in 3D. According to Coming Soon, it also allows the viewer to seemingly enter the zords, giant, powerful mechanical dinosaur-like beings the rangers use in the movie. There is also a sample of the Red Ranger's suit in display on the booth.

The virtual-reality simulator is produced by the animation studio Reel FX and powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor, whom Lionsgate is partnered with to promote the reboot of the iconic 90's TV show. Qualcomm claims that processor was built to handle VR frame rates, 3D graphics and immersive audio, just to name a few. According to Movieweb, this VR experience is planned to be brought on other countries as well.

Advertisement

Serving as a reboot and re-imagining of the first Power Rangers series, the film will focus on a group of teenagers in Angel Grove, as they accidentally discover special stones that grant them power, as well as an intergalactic threat that could destroy the world. The teenagers, overcoming their personal issues, decide to band together and protect the planet from destruction.

Starring Dacre Montgomery as Jason the Red Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack the Black Ranger, RJ Cyler as Billy the Blue Ranger, Backy G as Trini the Yellow Ranger and Naomi Scott at Kimberly, the Pink Ranger, they are joined by Bill Hader as the voice of Alpha 5, Brian Cranston as Zordon and Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repusla.

Power Rangers is set to premiere on March 24, 2017.