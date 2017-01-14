Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, January 14, 2017 | Updated at 10:47 PM ET

'Star Wars Rebels' Introduces a 'Rogue One' Character in ‘Ghosts of Geonosis’ Two-Parter

First Posted: Jan 14, 2017 10:51 PM EST
Star Wars Rebels: Saw Vs Ezra, Rex & Klik klak

Star Wars Rebels: Saw Vs Ezra, Rex & Klik klak(Photo : Flickr/frank wilberforce)

The first entries of the "Star Wars Rebels" animated series for 2017 surely did not disappoint. Right off the heels of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", the two-episode 'Ghosts of Geonosis' brings a younger Saw Gererra, the extremist rebel leader and Jyn Erzo's mentor, to the animated scene once again.

Forest Whitaker reprises his role for the TV series, this time using a different speech pattern from his "Rogue One" appearance, according to IGN. As his time in "Rogue One" had fans wanting more, Rebels certainly satisfied that craving, giving audiences a more articulate and physically active Saw.  It was especially nice to see his extreme views and actions are compared to the rest of the Ghost crew and the main Rebel Alliance, which were born out of his experiences in a previous series, Clone Wars.

Set on the planet Geonosis, the episodes also gave a clearer picture as to what happened to the virtually desolate planet as well as its inhabitants. Being a critical planet for the Galactic Empire, as it was the designated building ground for the Death Star and Geonosians were forced to work in it. The Rebels were also so close to discovering the Empire's greatest weapon, unfortunately they were not able to pick up on the clues given to them by the oddly named Klik Klak.

Speaking of Klik Klak, the scenes where he is shown protecting the egg gives more importance to the fact that the Geonosians were supposedly eradicated by the Empire. It shows both the heroes and the audiences the life or death struggle of the race.

There are other interesting tidbits scattered around the two-parter include the reunion of Saw and Rex, who was a clone trooper who worked alongside Anakin during the Clone Wars, references to Anakin (and the sand) and a glimpse of some Droids, to name a few. The visuals for the episodes were amazing, as Spoiler TV reports, most notably the art design for the scenery and background.

Many fans are waiting for Jyn to appear in Rebels, as she was mentored by Saw. Also, the likelihood of "Rogue One" and "Rebels" crossing again could become a possibility, as Chopper, Hera and Ghost were referenced in the movie. All these, though, is up in the air at the moment, but keep crossing those fingers.

Taking place five years before "A New Hope" and 14 years after "Revenge of the Sith", "Star Wars Rebels" tells the story of Ezra Bridger, a young street child turned rebel, and his team as they stave off the Empire's control in the galaxy. Along the way, Ezra learns of his Force abilities and is taken by Kanan Jarrus as his apprentice.  

 

 

