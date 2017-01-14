'One Piece' Looks Forward to 20th Anniversary with Surprises: Ends ‘Year of the Sanji’

As announced in December of 2015, 2016 would be considered 'Year of the Sanji' for "One Piece", and it certainly did not disappoint. Revealing more about the background of everyone's favorite naughty cook, series creator Eichiro Oda is now moving on to celebrating the 20th year of the long running adventure of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirate crew.

Starting the festivities would be a special tribute in the colored page of "One Piece" Chapter 852 of Shonen Jump Magazine's issue 7. Also, as Anime Lover reports, the spines of the magazine will contain a mini-throwback on the series, from a young Luffy to the current Straw Hat crew and their adventures.

According to Crunchyroll, additional surprises include a spinoff magazine focusing on "Fire Fist" Ace, Luffy's deceased 'brother' and previous owner of the Fire-Fire Fruit, who was also revealed to be the son of the series' most famous pirate, Gol D. Roger. Another series that is scheduled for a comeback would be the One Piece Kabuki, which is scheduled for an October 6 return.

Year of the Sanji explored more into the backstory of the crew's cook, wherein it was found out that he was actually a part of the Vinsmoke Family, and has three other brothers and a sister. It also explored his passion for food at a young age, and how he was treated as the runt of the litter compared to his siblings, despite all of them being genetically modified. He temporarily leaves the Straw Hat crew as he was summoned by his family to marry a daughter of Big Mom, one of the four Pirate Kings.

Since July 1997, Eichiro Oda has been captivating fans with the tale of the Straw Hat Pirates as they voyage around the world of One Piece. Led by "Straw Hat" Monkey D. Luffy, who has the ability to stretch like rubber due to eating the Gum-Gum Fruit, the ragtag team consists of Zoro, a swordsman who uses the three-sword style and has a knack for getting lost; Nami, a lover of money and the resident cartographer; Usopp, the team sniper and prankster; the aforementioned Sanji; Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit and the ship's doctor; Nico Robin, a user of the Flower-Flower Fruit and an archeologist in search of the elusive Rio Poneglyph; Franky, a self-made cyborg and a shipwright who built the crew's ship, Thousand Sunny; and Brook, a skeleton who consumed the Revive-Revive Fruit years ago and is the musician of the group. As they are pirates, the team has a total bounty of 1,570,000,100 Bellies.